HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,822 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $54,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $242.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.82. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

