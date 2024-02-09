HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,460 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,464,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $43,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,803,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after acquiring an additional 239,682 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,024,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,565,000 after acquiring an additional 216,008 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,861,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

