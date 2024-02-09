HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 145,544 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,544 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $61,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 190.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 254,105 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $107.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $108.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

