Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-6.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.07. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-6.940 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HLT traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.22. The company had a trading volume of 775,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,045. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $198.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.80 and a 200-day moving average of $164.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 107.08%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

