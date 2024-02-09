Hilton Worldwide’s (HLT) “In-Line” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.86.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $194.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.15. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,614,000 after buying an additional 312,101 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after buying an additional 885,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,747,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.