Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,731 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a 200-day moving average of $140.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

