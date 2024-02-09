Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 96 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $241.51. 411,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,252. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

