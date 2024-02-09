Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 357,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,581. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

