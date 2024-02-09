Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Oracle by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 2,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Oracle by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 651,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $68,955,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.38. 875,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,098. The stock has a market cap of $319.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

