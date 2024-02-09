Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $330.04. The stock had a trading volume of 205,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,791. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.38.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

