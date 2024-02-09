Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Position in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned approximately 3.98% of Global X Solar ETF worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAYS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Solar ETF by 150.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Global X Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,665,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RAYS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.35. 4,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,222. Global X Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $6.13 million, a PE ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Solar ETF

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

