Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $76.64. 750,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,287. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

