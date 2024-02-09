Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. 69,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.60. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Here’s your warning: Enphase stock ready to rally
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- PepsiCo did not lose its fizz; buy on the dip
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Will the dominance of the Magnificent 7 persist in 2024?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.