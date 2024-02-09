Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.58. 69,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.60. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.