Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.91.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE OKE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $69.16. The company had a trading volume of 347,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,552. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

