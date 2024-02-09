H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

H&R Block Trading Up 2.1 %

HRB traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 435,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. H&R Block has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

