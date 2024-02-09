Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.10.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBG

Hub Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $44.34 on Monday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.