Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) CEO Sells $4,716,051.15 in Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $358.21 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $359.04. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.77 and a 200-day moving average of $312.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hubbell by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2,983.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 68.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth $259,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.