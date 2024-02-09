Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.55.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 3.3 %

LULU stock opened at $472.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.07. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

