Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $4,675,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

