Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

