Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on MCK
McKesson Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of MCK opened at $494.23 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $519.75. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.62.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 275.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- Dividend tax calculator
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.