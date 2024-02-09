Huntington National Bank Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 164.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $293.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.31 and a 200-day moving average of $260.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $212.07 and a 52-week high of $293.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.