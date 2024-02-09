Huntington National Bank Has $4.74 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.06.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $161.75 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -287.10%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

