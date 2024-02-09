Huntington National Bank Purchases 946 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

