Huntington National Bank Sells 1,679 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.29 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

