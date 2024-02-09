Huntington National Bank Sells 1,885 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $146.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $146.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.58.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

