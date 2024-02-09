Huntington National Bank Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

