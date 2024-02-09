Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 903,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,530 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $95,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,480.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 113,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.5% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 25.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,627,000 after acquiring an additional 105,816 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE H traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.37. The company had a trading volume of 88,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,560. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $133.62.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

