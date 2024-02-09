Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:HGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on H. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.5 %

H stock opened at C$39.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.37. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.81.

Hydro One (TSE:HGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.8907207 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 66.11%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

