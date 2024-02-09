Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis Purchases 112 Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis purchased 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($188.14).

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis purchased 101 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($188.65).

Ithaca Energy Price Performance

Ithaca Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 128.40 ($1.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 195 ($2.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,312.00.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

