IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Raised to $630.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $573.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $579.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.