Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $224.00 at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $215.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.90.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $254.51 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.48 and its 200-day moving average is $244.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.