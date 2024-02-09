IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.86.

IMAX Price Performance

Institutional Trading of IMAX

IMAX stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $765.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,180,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in IMAX by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

