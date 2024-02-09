IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
IMAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMAX
IMAX Price Performance
Institutional Trading of IMAX
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,180,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in IMAX by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 388,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IMAX
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.