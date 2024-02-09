Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $12.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 238,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82. Impinj has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $144.90.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at $22,533,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $3,110,202.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,197,352 shares in the company, valued at $348,002,454.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and sold 5,565 shares worth $473,718. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

