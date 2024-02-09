India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $192.50

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 192.50 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.33), with a volume of 756141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.50 ($2.34).

India Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.78. The company has a market capitalization of £180.88 million, a P/E ratio of 528.57 and a beta of 0.67.

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

