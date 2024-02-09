Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Get Infosys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Infosys

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 88.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.