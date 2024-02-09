Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863,772 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,293,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 604,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:PNOV opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $690.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.