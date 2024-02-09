Insider Selling: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) EVP Sells 4,458 Shares of Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2,331.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 363,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 348,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,649,000 after purchasing an additional 203,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.