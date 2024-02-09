Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Insider Sells $32,701.28 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.19. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coupang

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Coupang by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,843,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $194,784,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Coupang by 22.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after buying an additional 11,528,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 104,032.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,188,000 after buying an additional 10,933,789 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.