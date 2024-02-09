Insider Selling: Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Burgess sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Andrew Burgess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Andrew Burgess sold 200,000 shares of Defense Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Defense Metals Stock Up 8.5 %

DEFN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.26. 1,105,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,517. Defense Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$65.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.50.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

