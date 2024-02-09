Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.71, for a total transaction of $2,458,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total transaction of $2,456,600.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.62, for a total transaction of $2,503,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.83, for a total value of $2,569,150.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.91, for a total value of $2,539,550.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.16, for a total value of $2,420,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $2,347,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total transaction of $2,397,648.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.74, for a total transaction of $2,403,700.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total transaction of $2,498,200.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 15.7 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $587.81 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $727.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Stories

