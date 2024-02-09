Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $333,928.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,375 shares in the company, valued at $12,485,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00.
Sprout Social Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of SPT stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
