Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells $333,928.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,375 shares in the company, valued at $12,485,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00.

Sprout Social Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.08. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

