Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells $1,116,093.00 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $338.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.70 and a 200-day moving average of $289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $346.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

