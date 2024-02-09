Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Sells $16,522.05 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $16,522.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 911,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,657,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.04. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

