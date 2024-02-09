Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.5-108.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.02 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.310-0.350 EPS.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $41.21. 40,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intapp

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,146,805 shares in the company, valued at $668,896,863.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,260,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,896,863.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Intapp by 1,072.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.