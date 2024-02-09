Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $422.5 million-$426.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.1 million. Intapp also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.31-0.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

Intapp Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of INTA stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,325. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $35,989.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intapp news, CAO Kalyani Tandon sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $35,989.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,746,660 shares of company stock worth $107,553,850. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 276,813 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intapp by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 171,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 57,119 shares during the period.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

