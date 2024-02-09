Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $10.22

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $11.20. Intchains Group shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 1,454 shares.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Institutional Trading of Intchains Group

Intchains Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

