Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Integer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. Integer has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Integer alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.