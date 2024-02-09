Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 640.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 511.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 23,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,419 shares of company stock worth $9,567,057 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

