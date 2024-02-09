Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,419 shares of company stock worth $9,567,057. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $134.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $135.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

